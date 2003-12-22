advertisement
Guest Host: Customer Loyalty III

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Inspired by their time contributing to FC Now, Paul Williams and John Moore have started their own blog. Launching about a week ago, BrandAutopsy continues the conversation started here, addressing marketing, the aspiration gap, reader responses, why executives don’t blog, executives who do blog, and branding. It’ll be an excellent addition to my daily reads.

