(Air)Port of Call II

When traveling, sometimes all you need to do is drive a little to save a lot on airfare, parking, and other business travel expenses. Sunday’s New York Times features an extremely useful look at smaller airports that might be better alternatives to their larger, urban-area counterparts.
While the online feature doesn’t include the comparative chart that accompanied the print article, its content is worth noting. Here are some alternative departure points to consider:
- Logan International (Boston): T.F. Green (Providence), Manchester
- La Guardia: Westchester County, Long Island MacArthur
- Ronald Reagan Washington National: Baltimore/Washington International
- Miami International: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
- O’Hare International (Chicago): Midway International
- San Francisco International: Oakland International
- Los Angeles International: John Wayne (Orange County), Ontario International, Burbank Glendale Pasadena, Long Beach