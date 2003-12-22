advertisement
Rest in Peace

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Harold von Braunhut, the holder of 195 patents — and mail-order seller of gag gifts such as the Amazing Sea Monkeys — died late last month. Despite some concern about his political beliefs, von Braunhut was a tireless innovator, an energetic pitchman — and the inventor of X-Ray Specs. Talk about transparency in business!

