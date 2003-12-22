The Theater of Business

Sunday’s New York Times included an article on the Ariel Group , a “dramatic leadership development” firm that brings performing arts and theater training to companies such as the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies.

Working with executives to help them become more spontaneous and expressive, the group also encourages leaders to incorporate storytelling into everyday work situations.

In our November issue, Fast Company caught up with Second City to learn more about improvisation in the office. Previously, contributors have looked at theater techniques in business — including corporate meetings.