On Social Capitalism IV

By Heath Row1 minute Read

A Company of Friends member in Portland, Oregon, recently emailed members about a new online community for people interested — and involved — in social entrepreneurship. The Skoll Foundation’s Social Edge is a free service offering a library of articles and other resources, a discussion forum, online events, and a searchable directory of members — and their discussion posts. FC Now readers interested in our new package on social capitalism might want to check it out.

