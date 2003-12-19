advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What Happens When Your Job Is Taken By Someone in India or China? III

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Alternet’s Kevin Danaher and Jason Mark have one answer: white collars get white hot. In an article yesterday entitled “White-Collar Anger,” Danaher and Mark take a look at the increasingly populist uprising among a new labor class — what was once the new economy labor class.

Bennett isn’t a laid off Ford or GM employee. He used to work for companies such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, where, as a contract database programmer, he earned between $80,000 and $90,000 a year. But in the last year, he says, he hasn’t been able to find any programming work.

The story cites two studies of note:

  • A November 2002 Forrester Research study estimated that over the next 15 years some 3.3 million US service sector jobs would be sent abroad
  • Economists at UC Berkeley say as many as 14 million programming, accounting, paralegal and other service jobs are at risk of being offshored

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life