What Happens When Your Job Is Taken By Someone in India or China? III

Alternet’s Kevin Danaher and Jason Mark have one answer: white collars get white hot. In an article yesterday entitled “White-Collar Anger,” Danaher and Mark take a look at the increasingly populist uprising among a new labor class — what was once the new economy labor class.
Bennett isn’t a laid off Ford or GM employee. He used to work for companies such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, where, as a contract database programmer, he earned between $80,000 and $90,000 a year. But in the last year, he says, he hasn’t been able to find any programming work.
The story cites two studies of note:
- A November 2002 Forrester Research study estimated that over the next 15 years some 3.3 million US service sector jobs would be sent abroad
- Economists at UC Berkeley say as many as 14 million programming, accounting, paralegal and other service jobs are at risk of being offshored