Wired? Number 8 Wired!

“Number 8 wire culture” — a term derived from the days when people lived on lonely farms scattered far apart.

Number 8 fencing wire was the only material they had in abundance. So they used it not only for cattle fences and paddocks, but also as an all-purpose material, bending, twisting and shaping it into coat hangers, kitchen utensils, gate-locks and even chairs.

Over time, the Number 8 wire came to epitomise a culture of adaptability and creativity, a ‘can-do spirit’ of which the Kiwis are proud.