Wired? Number 8 Wired!

It’s a shame that this column about New Zealand’s culture of adaptability and creativity is no longer available online. Considering such efforts as the Weta Workshop‘s work on the Lord of the Rings movies — and the country’s campaign to foster effective innovation — Web reports on the piece cite its reference to Number 8 wire culture.
“Number 8 wire culture” — a term derived from the days when people lived on lonely farms scattered far apart.
Number 8 fencing wire was the only material they had in abundance. So they used it not only for cattle fences and paddocks, but also as an all-purpose material, bending, twisting and shaping it into coat hangers, kitchen utensils, gate-locks and even chairs.
Over time, the Number 8 wire came to epitomise a culture of adaptability and creativity, a ‘can-do spirit’ of which the Kiwis are proud.
Does your company have a Number 8 wire culture? What tool, skill, or practice do you consider your Number 8 wire?
If any FC Now readers can track down a free online version of the piece, please send me the URL.