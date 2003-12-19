Logo, Going, Gone

The Stone Twins in Amsterdam have published what appears to be a beautiful book, Logo, RIP . Featuring 20,000 words and 50 illustrations in just under 200 pages, the book has an accompanying Web gallery as a “commemoration of dead logotypes.”

These logos disappeared, yet in contrast to the ceremony and pomp that greeted their arrival, they often suffered an ignoble death.

Among featured long-gone logos: the Spratts dog, the Enron tilted E, and the BP shield. One logo lasted all of three years — 1996-1999.

How do you know when it’s time to bench a logo? What does a logo change mean for your company that, say, a name change doesn’t? And, if you work for an organization that doesn’t have a logo, were you to design one, what would it be?