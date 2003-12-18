Our Town, Now Your Town

Residents of Tortilla Flat, a small town in Arizona, are trying to sell the town — on eBay. Writing in TechDirt, Mike expresses that listing items on eBay has moved beyond simple commerce — and into the realm of PR. “Big or weird items on eBay are like an automatic ticket to press coverage,” he says. (Consider this entry a perfect example of that, I suppose.)
EBay dedicates a section to Web sites and businesses for sale, but there aren’t too many cities listed. Is eBay a new form of VC or M&A? Would you sell your business on eBay? Would you buy a business on eBay?