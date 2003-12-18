Generalist Sherman?

In the blog Creative Generalist, Steve suggests that generalists make the best leaders.

Generalists are needed to identify specialists and to direct their activities in such a way that benefits the whole project. They are needed as seers of the big picture.

Too often, Steve writes, specialists are promoted into leadership positions. “The great, highly talented specialists get promoted and eventually become mediocre company leaders unable to competently comprehend other essential parts of the organization — including other personality types and working conditions — and the environment in which it operates.”

