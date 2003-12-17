advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Monsters of Blog

By Heath Row1 minute Read

A content producer at Monster.com has just started a corporate blog. Rebecca says she plans to help job seekers by providing career advice, tips, news, and information. There’s not much there yet because the blog just started, but as a contributor to FC Now, Fast Company‘s blog, I say, “Right on!”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life