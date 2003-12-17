Save Your Dignity (and Your Job) at the Holiday Party!

What is it about the office holiday party that makes otherwise reasonable people lose total control? Who knows. But in an effort to offer some helpful hints about how to behave at this year’s holiday gathering, I wrote the December Office Handbook column on this very subject. The next thing I knew, I was making appearances on NBC’s Today show and CNN’s American Morning dispensing advice (hugely ironic for anyone who knows me, but I digress).
Now, loyal readers, I need grist for the mill. What are your tips for having fun while keeping your personal integrity intact? Do you have any holiday party horror stories? Please share!