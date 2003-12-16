Project Mismanagement

Trying to control the uncontrollable is the source of much of what goes wrong in organizations and in projects. Trying to control time through task due dates and impossible commitments, trying to control resources through micromanagement of task activity, and trying to control scope through premature definition and rigidity of details all lead to a range of unintended consequences and therefore loss of control. Rather, you need to understand the system and the limitations of control over it, separating the mere sources of noise from the real issues of concern.