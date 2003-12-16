CEO to Go II

In September, following our feature on CEOs who should lose their jobs, Motorola Inc. ‘s then CEO, Christopher Galvin, resigned . Yesterday, Motorola named former Sun president Ed Zander as the company’s new CEO.

Now, correlation is not causation, but in that very cover story, Jennifer Reingold recommended that Motorola bring Zander on board, writing, “He built a heck of a track record as number two at Sun Microsystems before joining an investment company earlier this year. Why not go for the gusto?”

Consider the gusto gone for.