Kudos to Paul & John

I’d like to add my voice to the chorus in thanking Paul Williams and John Moore for sharing their time, energy, and expertise to our blog discussions last week. These two took a personal and professional risk in joining our conversation, and did what many individuals and companies are not willing to do — engage the critics in open conversation, leaving themselves vulnerable to uncomfortable questions and critiques.

Fortunately for us, it also opened the door to an incredibly valuable discussion of principles for quality customer service, marketing, brand loyalty, and all-around good business. It allowed learning to take place on all sides and for that, I know we’re all extremely grateful to Paul and John.

As for this one-time disaffected/disloyal Starbucks customer, I’m happy to report that after such a show of good ‘service,’ I’ll be back in the camp of those whom Paul described as customers who “provide unsolicited feedback and praise” and “forgive occasional dips in service and quality but let you know when quality slips,” — and who are still fundamentally loyal customers.

With loyalty card back in hand, I’m ready to give my neighborhood Starbucks another shot.