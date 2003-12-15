advertisement
Rest in Peace

By Heath Row

John W. Sidgmore, a Washington, DC-area technology pioneer and former WorldCom Inc. leader who helped uncover accounting fraud at that telecom giant, died last Thursday. After helping to build small UUNet Technologies Inc. into a $4 billion company in 1999 — and a major part of the Net’s backbone — Sidgmore was tapped to head WorldCom following the discovery of financial mismanagement.

