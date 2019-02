Continuing the conversation sparked among FC Now readers by John’s entry about where ideas hit people, ATG shares some thoughts in the “Blog Without an Interesting Name.”

Dismissing my method as unrealistic, ATG advocates OneNote — and admits that he sleeps with his tablet computer by his side.

Huh. I guess that’s OK. And my PowerBook runs hot enough on the bottom that if I used it just before bed, the laptop could keep me warm through these cold Massachusetts nights.