Blogging Increases Your Work Drive

I admit – prior to this FC Now guest host gig I was a blogging neophyte. I had read the occasional blog but never had I participated. That was then, this is now.

I am now a blogging convert. All praise due to blogging!

Seriously, this week has done wonders for my work drive. I haven’t been this engaged at work in years. I credit blogging to helping me make sharper, more strategic decisions at work this week. And, I have been a better, more consistent mentor/teacher to my direct reports.

Paul will post our farewell recap for the week, but I want to take the time to thank Heath for the opportunity and for the latitude. (Thanks Heath!!!)

Before I sign-off… I want to make sure we all read the Creating a Great Customer Experience — How, Exactly?? blog thread from the week. The information shared in this thread from the FC Now community about delivering great customer experiences is brilliant. Great stuff!

This week has been fun. Until next time…