Is Your Company Closing the Gap?

Ever heard of it? If you are marketing a lifestyle brand then you must do everything to close the Aspirational Gap.

A gap exists between a consumer’s aspirations and their actual lifestyle. All consumers aspire to live a certain lifestyle but most times they settle for living a life below their aspirations. Successful lifestyle brands are designed to tap into people’s aspirations and then offer these consumers a way to actualize their aspirations.

Customers who shop at Whole Foods Market seek to live a lifestyle that is healthier, more authentic, and more flavorful by seeking artisan foods and avoiding artificial ingredients, preservatives, sweeteners, and colors found in most mass produced foods. These customers aspire to live a healthier and more rewarding life and Whole Foods Market makes it easy for consumers to actualize their aspirations.

Go ahead, fall into the gap – the Aspirational Gap.