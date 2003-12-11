The world of marketing is all about ideas and the execution of ideas. But where do you get your ideas from? Is it at home in the morning on your patio sipping coffee? Or is it in the shower? Where do you get your ideas from? (And did you know Austin has its own Idea City ?)

I do my best thinking on Saturdays and Sundays.

On Saturday afternoons you’ll find me at Mozart’swith my laptop connected to their free wi-fi listening to tunes streaming from WWOZ-FMand reading The Week or ReadyMade. Of course I have a pad of paper and a pen and sometimes I’ll bring my digital voice recorder ready at the beckoning call of any ideas generated from my cerebellum.

On Sunday afternoons, you’ll find me (with the New York Times Sunday edition in hand) at The Ginger Man sipping on a pint of Arrogant Bastard ale listening to their jukebox with tunes from The Clash, Old 97’s, and Funkadelic . The requisite pad and pen are with me as are my synapses that fire ideas from my mind to my hands to my pen to the paper.

That’s where I go and what I do to generate ideas. Now it’s your turn to share.