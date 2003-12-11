Failing the Kevlar Test

So, you’re interested to know more? About a time when things didn’t go as planned?

Years ago, my first big corporate marketing project after transitioning from a Starbucks field marketing position was to develop an in-store marketing campaign to support a new product launch.

Having been in the field and witnessed previous promotions that didn’t necessarily have flawless execution, I was determined to make this one go without a hitch.

So there I am in my new marketing role… I’m maximizing opportunities. I’m leveraging my contacts. I’m looking for the low hanging fruit. I’m connecting and reaching out to co-workers. I’m over-using lots of jargon.

From start to finish, it took around 9 months putting together the strategy, working with the cross-functional team, developing the creative, writing partner (employee) training materials, and creating the in-store programming. That’s 270 days of working out details. I was proud of the accomplishment – so far.

The single most important tactic for this promotion, in fact the linchpin, was a customer take-away piece which featured a bounce-back coupon offer.