Comparable Job Performance

Comp sales compares sales recorded from this year as with sales from the same time last year. For example, Starbucks recently recorded 11% comp sales in November 2003. That means that in Starbucks stores that were opened for at least one year, sales increased by 11% from the year prior. Its good anytime a company increases their year over year sales by a percentage greater than that of inflation.

Why not look at your “job performance health” in the same way as financial analysts look at comp sales? How much better did you perform this year over last?

I’m not talking about just in your role either, but also as a person? Have you learned more? Have you grown? What are your plans for next year? Do you expect to perform 1% better in the upcoming year than you did last year? Or do you expect to perform 20% better?

If it’s 20%, then you need to figure out how you are going to accomplish that. You may have to attend a seminar to learn new skills to perform at a higher rate. Or, you may need to request to be put on a larger project that increases your responsibility and visibility. On the other hand, it may be a case where you simply work smarter and not harder.

Any way, run some numbers on yourself; grab your ledger and ‘pencil out’ how you are going to comp against yourself.