2003 Marketing Books of the Year Awards

While compiling a list of my favorite all-time business books for a fellow FC Now poster, I thought about which marketing books published in 2003 I felt were the best reads. In typical Best-of-the-Year fashion, I present to you my picks for the Best Marketing Books of 2003:

(Go ahead, post your favorite business book reads of the year!)

Best Book Title

Your Marketing Sucks (Mark Stevens)

This book doesn’t suck. Its quite good.

Golden Raspberry Award for Insignificance in Business Book Publishing

Two Winners

Beans (Leslie A. Yakes and Charles Decker)

Not another business fable story… please stop the madness!

Making Dough – 12 Secret Ingredients of Krispy Kremes Sweet Success (Kazanjian & Joyner)

Total puff piece. As sugar sweet and airy as a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Best Marketing Advice Book

Lessons from a Chief Marketing Officer (Bradford Kirk)

(Psst. Don’t tell anyone else. Keep this book a secret. Why? Because it is so full of great advice and great sound-bites that it will make you a smarter marketer. You’d be stupid to share this book.)