2003 Marketing Books of the Year Awards

While compiling a list of my favorite all-time business books for a fellow FC Now poster, I thought about which marketing books published in 2003 I felt were the best reads. In typical Best-of-the-Year fashion, I present to you my picks for the Best Marketing Books of 2003:
(Go ahead, post your favorite business book reads of the year!)
Best Book Title
Your Marketing Sucks (Mark Stevens)
This book doesn’t suck. Its quite good.
Golden Raspberry Award for Insignificance in Business Book Publishing
Two Winners
Beans (Leslie A. Yakes and Charles Decker)
Not another business fable story… please stop the madness!
Making Dough – 12 Secret Ingredients of Krispy Kremes Sweet Success (Kazanjian & Joyner)
Total puff piece. As sugar sweet and airy as a Krispy Kreme doughnut.
Best Marketing Advice Book
Lessons from a Chief Marketing Officer (Bradford Kirk)
(Psst. Don’t tell anyone else. Keep this book a secret. Why? Because it is so full of great advice and great sound-bites that it will make you a smarter marketer. You’d be stupid to share this book.)
Best Marketing Book to Generate Tactical Ideas
Two Winners
Meaningful Marketing (Doug Hall)
Could a book generate too many ideas? This one might. Seriously, if you are a marketer in search of tactical ideas – read this book.
How to Become a Marketing Superstar (Jeffrey J. Fox)
This book is chock-full of sound marketing wisdom. And for those marketing contrarians out there, you will enjoy this book immensely.
Surprise Book of the Year
Two Winners
The Brand Gap (Marty Neumeier)
A designer who understands marketing and can help you cross the bridge from logic (marketing) to magic (design).
Creating Customer Evangelists (Ben McConnell and Jackie Huba)
I would loan you my copy but you would be frustrated by all the dog-eared pages and by my notes that litter nearly every page.
The Phillip Kotler Vanguard Lifetime Achievement Award
Al Ries and Jack Trout
Best Business Strategy Book
Double-Digit Growth (Michael Treacey)
Not as ground-breaking as The Discipline of Market Leaders was, but it is still a very thought-provoking book.
Best Marketing Book of the Year
PURPLE COW (Seth Godin)
Seth gets a lot of digital ink so if you don’t know who he is then you must be new to Fast Company. A GREAT BOOK!!!!!!!