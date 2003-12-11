Fast Company in the News

Here are some recent media mentions of Fast Company:
- Trio of Local Companies Competing for Fast 50 Awards: Buffalo Business First recognizes local participants in the readers’ challenge
- Super Web Site Helps Dean Surge Ahead: Founding Editor Alan Webber addresses Howard Dean’s campaign strategy
- Absolute Promotions Among Participants in Fast Company Competition: Another local look at a Fast 50 applicant
- The Cybersecurity Challenge: A panelist vaguely recalls October’s look at Microsoft’s QA process
- Up Against the Wal-Mart: The Star Telegram looks at the world’s largest retailer