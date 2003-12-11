What’s In? II

In a recent blog entry , Bill Lovett is pretty critical about Euro RSCG Worldwide’s recent list of ideas they think are hot this year. Bill takes the opportunity to criticize traditional brainstorming, as well.

Among his concerns:

List making as a practice within organizations

Self-congratulation within the brainstorming team

Smug satisfaction of being “in the know”

While I’m curious what Bill thinks the most important ideas and opportunities are this year, I’m also reminded of a recent Inc. article about a scientific approach to idea generation.

What do you think should be expurgated from the list? Added to it? FC Now reader Annedien Hoen says that social software should be on the list. What else?