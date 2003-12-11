…And BINGO Was Its Name-O

Guys, I gotta hand it to you. This sounds hilarious and useful! Not only did you get your sampling done, but you did it in a way that was entertaining for your service reps. As a customer, that sounds like a double winner to me — because the service reps are happy rather than annoyed that they have a new task to perform, the result is that I get introduced to a new product and admire the good humor with which it’s done.

It reminds me of when I was a college freshman and our advisors made us do a Polaroid scavenger hunt. We figured out clues that took us to different places around town, then had to take nutty instant photos of our teams at each new location. We all rolled our eyes at how corny it was, but by the next day we each had 5 new friends and some hilarious new memories of getting lost around Boston and climbing on statues to take pictures… and oh yeah, we actually knew our way around campus. Extra bonus: our advisors had fun laughing at us, and weren’t bored out of their minds from having to take us around on a standard tour.

Maybe that’s the key to fixing bad service? Make it fun — instead of a burden — for the reps to deliver good service instead.

Does anyone out there remember a time when their company made it fun for them to roll out a new program? When you were excited about a policy change, instead of annoyed by the new procedures, because of the way the roll-out was handled? I’d love to hear about it.