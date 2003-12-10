The Answer Is in the Question

The answer to Alison’s question is in the question. There is no one formula for delivering a great customer experience. The dynamics involved with delivering great customer experiences is just as complex as our personalities are complex.

Delivering great customer experiences is a by-product of a company’s culture. If a company’s culture is authentic, well-meaning, and trusting and if that culture fosters an environment where employees are inspired and empowered to do what is right to satisfy customer’s whims, then delivering great customer service comes naturally.

Great customer service is the result of a well-built, well-articulated, and well-executed company culture.

Easier said then done.