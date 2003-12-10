The Kevlar Test II — Tell Us More!

I’m fascinated by Paul’s post about putting new programs through “The Kevlar Test” to make sure that a great idea can truly be translated into a great new program… not because I don’t think his steps are right on target, but because I wonder how many of us out there are this diligent? It’s not rocket science, but I’m guessing most managers forget one or two of these steps on a regular basis — or think their idea is so spot-on, that running a seemingly mundane check against logistics capacity or customer perception appear to be a waste of time.