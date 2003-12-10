The Kevlar Test II — Tell Us More!

I’m fascinated by Paul’s post about putting new programs through “The Kevlar Test” to make sure that a great idea can truly be translated into a great new program… not because I don’t think his steps are right on target, but because I wonder how many of us out there are this diligent? It’s not rocket science, but I’m guessing most managers forget one or two of these steps on a regular basis — or think their idea is so spot-on, that running a seemingly mundane check against logistics capacity or customer perception appear to be a waste of time.
Paul, can you tell us about one of your programs that didn’t work because you forgot to check off an item on your Kevlar Test checklist? Why did the idea seem so good at the time, and how did things start to unravel? I bet it would make a terrific case study for FC Now readers.