The Kevlar Test

It can be frustrating to put a business, marketing or promotional plan together that seems like such a great idea and then, post-promotion, scratching your head wishing you had thought out “that glitch” beforehand.

One of the disciplines I’ve appreciated most is sharing my draft plan with the team before we syndicate it through the organization — a key step. Here we make sure we’ve solved each of the business, communication and logistical needs from each and every angle.

Jab. Poke. Rip. Tear. Hang it in the firing range. It has to be bullet proof before it leaves your hard-drive.

While not the exhaustive list, these are some things I think about when creating a plan or promotion…

Brand

Does this strengthen the brand?

Does it fit with us?

Customer