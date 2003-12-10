The Power Lunch Is Back

They’re packing the power brokers in once again at Manhattan’s Four Seasons restaurant, reports the New York Times this morning in a story about the return of the power lunch. Happy days are here again it seems (along with $130 dishes of white truffle risotto).

The thing this story doesn’t mention–and something about which I’ve always been strangely curious — is other venues for entertaining clients or brokering a deal. What kind of transaction would call for a Knicks game, say, or a monster breakfast at a greasy spoon diner? How about tennis, horseback riding, or curling? Are there viable alternatives to the classic (but boring) power lunch? What are they?