The Power Lunch Is Back

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

They’re packing the power brokers in once again at Manhattan’s Four Seasons restaurant, reports the New York Times this morning in a story about the return of the power lunch. Happy days are here again it seems (along with $130 dishes of white truffle risotto).

The thing this story doesn’t mention–and something about which I’ve always been strangely curious — is other venues for entertaining clients or brokering a deal. What kind of transaction would call for a Knicks game, say, or a monster breakfast at a greasy spoon diner? How about tennis, horseback riding, or curling? Are there viable alternatives to the classic (but boring) power lunch? What are they?

