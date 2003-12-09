Tom’s comment got me thinking in terms of customer loyalty as marrying a customer with a company. The similarities are endless… rich territory for discussion.

Is your loyalty to a company as fleeting as the loyalty you had to your junior high school crush? If someone better looking started flirting with you, would you drop your loyalty to your current boyfirend/girlfriend for a one-night fling?

Is there a company that you feel so strongly about from a value relationship and an emotional relationship that you would declare your unconditional loyalty to? Is there a company that you would marry?

If so, please join me in the following ceremony of Customer Loyalty Matrimony:

We are gathered here today in the FC Now community to unite this customer, {insert customer name}, with this company, {insert company name}, in the bonds of a true reciprocal relationship known as customer loyalty matrimony.

If any competitor or any customer evangelist can show just cause why these two should not be joined, then let them speak now or forever lose the business opportunity.