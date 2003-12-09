Tricks of Other Trades

When developing in-store creative, you can think of your customers as cars on a highway. They are zipping in and out of your store and have limited time to read the “billboards” you’ve posted. You have just a few seconds at each stoplight to catch their eye.

Another practice that has helped me to think about messaging differently has been to apply the rules of effective website design to in-store message design. Don’t Make Me Think by Steve Krug provides a “common sense approach to web usability.”

Concepts like…

When I look at a web page it should be self-evident. Obvious. Self-explanatory.

I should be able to “get it” — what it is and how to use it — without expending any effort thinking about it.

What tricks of your trade (or other trades) do YOU have to help ensure you’re as effective as possible in your communications?