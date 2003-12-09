What Makes Us Loyal? II

FC Now reader Jackie Huba offers some useful statistics that relate to Alison’s entry.
Customers who experience a problem with a potential loss of under $5.00:
- 37 percent who did not contact the company said they would continue to buy the product
- 46 percent who complained but were not satisfied by the company remained loyal
- 70 percent who complained and were satisfied remained loyal
- 95 percent who complained and were satisfied quickly remained loyal
For customers who experience a problem with a potential financial loss of over $100:
- 9 percent who did not contact the company about the problem remained loyal
- 19 percent who complained but were not satisfied remained loyal
- 54 percent who complained about the problem and were satisfied remained loyal
- 82 percent who complained and were satisfied quickly remained loyal
Speed, it seems, is of the essence.