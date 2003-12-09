What Makes Us Loyal? II

FC Now reader Jackie Huba offers some useful statistics that relate to Alison’s entry .

Customers who experience a problem with a potential loss of under $5.00:

37 percent who did not contact the company said they would continue to buy the product

46 percent who complained but were not satisfied by the company remained loyal

70 percent who complained and were satisfied remained loyal

95 percent who complained and were satisfied quickly remained loyal

For customers who experience a problem with a potential financial loss of over $100:

9 percent who did not contact the company about the problem remained loyal

19 percent who complained but were not satisfied remained loyal

54 percent who complained about the problem and were satisfied remained loyal

82 percent who complained and were satisfied quickly remained loyal

Speed, it seems, is of the essence.