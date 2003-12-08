Trampled at Wal-Mart — or Trampling Wal-Mart?

Chances are good that you’ve already heard about the woman down in Florida who was reportedly knocked unconscious by fellow shoppers, all rushing to get $29 DVD players the moment Wal-Mart opening the Friday after Thanksgiving. It was the story of the post-Thanksgiving weekend — and a way of capturing everything that is wrong with us in a single moment.

Chances are less good that you’ve heard the follow-up story: That the woman who was “trampled” has a long history of filing injury claims against Wal-Mart and other companies. She has not, in fact, filed any claim in the most recent incident. But her prior history is illuminating and was uncovered in a remarkable piece of vigorous interview that explains it is available.