What Makes Us Loyal?

A great deal — a price or unique combination or price and service that no one else can match, and

The “my little secret” angle, or that feeling that you have a leg up on a trend or great deal before everyone else in the marketplace.

Guest host John Moore mentioned a couple of companies who leverage the “my little secret” strategy, one of them being In-n-Out Burger with its secret menu that includes burgers served “animal style,” as West Coast Bureau Chief Carleen Hawn wrote about in our September 2003 issue.

I’d like to add a third criteria for loyalty:

Great customer service.

Or even just acceptable customer service. If it’s easy and convenient and not outrageously expensive to remain loyal to a product or company, I will continue buying until I have an interaction that falls below my lowest acceptable service threshold. In this case, that was an hour on the phone, a mistake on my account, and then a rude follow-up call. My perception of the Starbucks brand is now turning around again as a result of terrific customer service since that fateful day in November.

According to Wharton marketing professor Barbara Kahn, companies in recent years have made a fundamental shift in their branding strategies: they are increasingly trying to brand themselves based on psychological associations — perceptions of positive experiences and emotions that customers associate with a brand, rather than basing brands on more tangible qualities such as price or taste.

This new approach allows corporations more flexibility in extending their brands across multiple products (think: The Virgin brand means young, hip, cool — and it fits airlines just as well as music stores and cell phones, versus Clorox which is all about making things white and clean — hard to extend much further than the bleach bottle in the laundry closet).