Marketing on the Down-Low II

Disney has had a long history of releasing, re-releasing, and removing from the marketplace various editions of their movies. In fact, the company is even experimenting with self-destructing DVDs. Such short-lived releases were initially viewed with skepticism, and sales to date have been less than stellar.
This “innovation” seems like something that meets the needs of the company — and not the customer. How does releasing, retracting, and re-releasing products benefit customers — and enhance customer loyalty?