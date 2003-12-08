What’s In?

advertisement
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The holiday card from the wizards who run strategic trendspotting and research (STAR) at Euro RSCG Worldwide lists what they consider the things that are currently very in. Makes for a cool, if somewhat silly, list worth repeating.

Here’s what they consider hot:

  • Blogging
  • Smart Mobbing
  • Piece of Mind
  • Peace on Earth
  • Biographies & Tell-All Stories
  • Sexy Older Women
  • Sexy Younger Men
  • Gender Bending
  • Koreans Online
  • Discount Pricing
  • eBay.com
  • Local Artisans
  • Atkins for Pets
  • Lifestyle Drugs
  • classmates.com
  • Down-Filled Sofas
  • Men Who Cook
  • novica.com
  • Vladimir Putin
  • Music Lessons
  • Tantric Everything
  • Hip-Hop
  • Moguls
  • Rock-N-Roll
  • friendster.com
  • Shanghai Chic
  • Surfing
  • Short Films

What do you think is hot? Not?

