What’s In?

The holiday card from the wizards who run strategic trendspotting and research (STAR) at Euro RSCG Worldwide lists what they consider the things that are currently very in. Makes for a cool, if somewhat silly, list worth repeating.
Here’s what they consider hot:
- Blogging
- Smart Mobbing
- Piece of Mind
- Peace on Earth
- Biographies & Tell-All Stories
- Sexy Older Women
- Sexy Younger Men
- Gender Bending
- Koreans Online
- Discount Pricing
- eBay.com
- Local Artisans
- Atkins for Pets
- Lifestyle Drugs
- classmates.com
- Down-Filled Sofas
- Men Who Cook
- novica.com
- Vladimir Putin
- Music Lessons
- Tantric Everything
- Hip-Hop
- Moguls
- Rock-N-Roll
- friendster.com
- Shanghai Chic
- Surfing
- Short Films
What do you think is hot? Not?