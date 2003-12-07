An Introduction…

Interesting story that got us here in the first place. It all started with Alison Overholt’s post regarding a poor customer service experience she had with Starbucks. She used this to launch a discussion about loyalty. I hadn’t yet seen the post when a friend, Ben McConnell, e-mailed me the link. As he and Jackie Huba discuss in their book, Creating Customer Evangelists, an evangelist is a customer that is so loyal they become a volunteer sales force for the company. Thanks to evangelist Ben’s e-mail I was able to put Alison in touch with someone in our customer care center that helped resolve the situation.

Alison thought it’d be worthwhile to continue the conversation her post started. And so, John and I are serving as guest hosts this week. *Phew!*

John and I go back to 1997 when we were both field marketers for Starbucks Coffee. I was in New York City and he was in Dallas. Two years later, we were both recruited to infuse some field marketing perspective into the corporate Starbucks marketing department. At the beginning of this year John left Starbucks to be the national marketing director at Whole Foods Market and I transitioned into a new position at Starbucks, customer care manager – focusing on increasing customer satisfaction.

John has always been a bit of a marketing goad. I figured, what a great partner to help lead an on-line discussion. So expect a few contrarian, yet poignant blogs on the world of marketing from John’s perch.

Throughout this week we hope to inspire conversation about marketing, customer and brand loyalty, customer experiences and other topics that grow from YOUR postings.

Finally… our opinions are not necessarily those of Starbucks Coffee Company or Whole Foods Market. Our discussions will represent our own take and what we’ve learned and experienced through our marketing careers. Void where prohibited. Not valid with other offers. No purchase necessary.