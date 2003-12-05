advertisement
Being a Target

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

I spoke yesterday to a group of executives. I put up a large dot and ask them what they saw. I got a dot, a hole, an eclipse — all the regular responses. But one woman said “a target.” How many of you feel like a target at work? BTW, the point I make with this slide is that we often spend all of our time on the things we see at work (the dot) and little time on the things we can’t see.

