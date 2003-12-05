You probably saw this year’s reports of retailers’ pre-Thanksgiving bravado. “This holiday shopping season,” The New York Times declared breezily on Nov. 22, “America’s clothing stores are offering their customers something they have not seen in years: full price.” Unlike last year, or the year before that, or…well, you get the idea. Stores were going to take a brave stand. An end to panicked holiday season price-slashing!

Right.

As we now know, Black Friday and the telling Thanksgiving weekend were more or less a bust, and store results for the month of November were mostly disappointing. Therefore, let the Insane Discount Season commence!

Yesterday alone, I received a half-dozen e-mails from some of my very favorite retailers offering me, a valued customer, big discounts on anything I wanted. Anything!

Territory Ahead generously offered me a 20%-off spree. Woolrich, up to 65%. J. Crew advised me to “give cashmere at 30% off.” Sears will sell me an American Tourister duffel bag, 50% off. And this just in from L.L. Bean: “double coupon dollars.” Wow!

I guess it’s time to go shopping now, huh?

Every Christmas, I give my grandmother the same thing: A Cheese-of-the-Month subscription from igourmet. My grandmother loves it, and because she is otherwise impossible to shop for, I will continue to give her this gift forever, probably. Two years ago around this time, igourmet sent me a postcard offering a 10% discount on anything I wanted. Four weeks before Christmas. That sounded pretty good. Last year, they sent it again. This year’s postcard arrived yesterday, and I promptly ordered my grandmother’s gift.