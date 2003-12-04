advertisement
Capitalizing on Relationships II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

FC Now read Tom Asacker asks me, “What do you think? Is it more dangerous for bankers to use relationships as a basis for lending decisions, or for the media to use relationships as a basis for information dissemination?”

I don’t think that’s the question Postrel is addressing. I think the issue raised in her essay is whether purely open, objective, impersonal systems bring more business value than systems based on human relationships. Personally, I think personal connections, reactions, and relationships are extremely valid and valuable aspects of our work. And any business or business activity that forgoes relationships operates at a deficit.

