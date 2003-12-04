Capitalizing on Relationships II

FC Now read Tom Asacker asks me, “What do you think? Is it more dangerous for bankers to use relationships as a basis for lending decisions, or for the media to use relationships as a basis for information dissemination?”

I don’t think that’s the question Postrel is addressing. I think the issue raised in her essay is whether purely open, objective, impersonal systems bring more business value than systems based on human relationships. Personally, I think personal connections, reactions, and relationships are extremely valid and valuable aspects of our work. And any business or business activity that forgoes relationships operates at a deficit.