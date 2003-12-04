Sorry for not contributing so far today, but I had a speech to hospital CFOs this morning and one this afternoon at Microsoft .

The CFO talk was interesting and fits perfectly into the topic of the Seven Deadly Workplace Sins. I asked them to list their biggest headaches. I expected to hear about health care financing, insurance companies, etc.

Their top three:

3. Politics

2. Poor communiations

1. Resistance to change

All people issues. And these are the bean counters speaking.

It’s exciting to hear this group so clear on the problems. Now the challenge is how to motivate more people to come up with creative solutions. Off to speech No. 2.