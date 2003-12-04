What Happens When Your Job Is Taken By Someone in India or China? II

One scenario addressing John’s question about global competitiveness is the focus of a multimedia performance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Alladeen is a theater piece about telephone workers in India that combines live stage actors, video projections, and computer graphics. Writes Margo Jefferson, “The workers’ job is to study the ways of American natives; to listen for cues, then drop the right lines and references. There are confusions, naturally.”

Are there other examples of plays and theater pieces addressing new business and technological progress? We’ve got the old standbys “Death of a Salesman” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” but what are some better, more current examples of business on stage?