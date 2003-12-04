The United States of Corporate America

The November-December edition of Orion includes an interesting article about the history of the legal status of corporations. Considering the initial limitations put on corporations’ activities, the author looks at what it means for organizations to have the legal status of people — and what that means for society.

Now, a couple of rural farming communities in Pennsylvania are contesting that corporations do not have such rights within their jurisdictions. Through the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund, a grassroots legal support group launched to provide free legal services to grassroots community environmental organizations, activists have begun to battle big agribusiness.

How so? By arguing that corporations don’t have the Constitutional rights of individuals.