Def Jammed?

According to the New York Daily News, Def Jam founder Russell Simmons has come under fire for crossing the line from political activist — to lobbyist. In Jennifer Reingold’s November profile of the hip-hop entrepreneur, she comments on Simmons’ move into politics with his Hip Hop Action Network Coalition. Now the New York Lobbying Commission is stating that — because the Coalition spent $300,000 to stage rallies protesting the Rockefeller drug laws — it must register as a lobbyist. Quoth Simmons: “I ain’t no lobbyist.”