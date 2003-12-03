More on Thought Leaders

Expanding on John’s three previous entries in August about thought leaders featured in the book What’s the Big Idea?, authors Laurence Prusak and Thomas Davenport winnow down the ranking even further in the December issue of Harvard Business Review.
They asked 200 management gurus who their gurus were. The results are fascinating:
- Peter Drucker (eight mentions)
- James March (seven mentions)
- Herbert Simon (six mentions)
- Paul Lawrence (five mentions)
- Richard Beckhard (four mentions)
- Fernard Braudel
- Henry Mintzberg
- Joseph Schumpeter
- Karl Weick
- Russell Ackoff (three mentions)
- Warren Bennis
- Ronald Coase
- W. Edwards Deming
- Erving Goffman
- Gary Hamel
- Jay Lorsch
- Michael Porter
- C.K. Prahalad
- Jack Welch
- Oliver Williamson
I didn’t include everyone who got two mentions, but this is a more-useful corollary to Prusak and Davenport’s original list. The gurus’ gurus, if you will.