Sales Tips

Heath — you are too kind! We think the comic book format is the perfect way to engage people and to help them see more options. We also picked the topic of sales to be one of the sections of the book because we believe that everyone needs to sell as part of their job today — selling projects to your boss, selling HR on giving you the vacation day when you need it, etc. So we thought it was important to write sales information for non-salespeople. I’d love to hear your key selling tips for people who aren’t salespeople.