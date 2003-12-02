Apparently Transparent

In October, Polly Labarre recommended Don Tapscott and David Ticoll’s new book, The Naked Corporation: How the Age of Transparency Will Revolutionize Business. The editors of Ubiquity, published by the Association for Computing Machinery, recently interviewed Ticoll about how companies can gain the trust of stakeholders by sharing important information. In the conversation, Ticoll addresses the role of privacy, what needs to be open, and organizations need to hire a chief transparency officer.