Gray Matters: Customers

I’m continuing my daily readings from Gray Matters, our December Readers’ Choice Award selection. Last night, I was struck by chapter five, which focuses on customers. Bob, Allan, and John suggest several leading questions that are quite useful:
- Who are your most important customers?
- What other options do your customers have?
- What do they like about your competition?
- What drives your customers nuts?
- Do the people your customers interact with represent your company in the best light?
That last question even reminds me of our previous conversations here about brand training.