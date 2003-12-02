advertisement
Gray Matters: Customers

By Heath Row

I’m continuing my daily readings from Gray Matters, our December Readers’ Choice Award selection. Last night, I was struck by chapter five, which focuses on customers. Bob, Allan, and John suggest several leading questions that are quite useful:

  • Who are your most important customers?
  • What other options do your customers have?
  • What do they like about your competition?
  • What drives your customers nuts?
  • Do the people your customers interact with represent your company in the best light?

That last question even reminds me of our previous conversations here about brand training.

