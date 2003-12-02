Headaches II

Earlier this morning, Bob asked what drove FC Now readers crazy about where they work. The companies recently named in the American Psychological Association’s Psychologically Healthy Workplace Awards might be good sources for practices and processes that can help make a company more sane.
Some of the ideas are rather pedestrian — an employee recognition program? — but a few stand out as progressive:
- A pooled sick-day bank to better support employees with major medical crises
- On-site Montessori child-care centers — not your average day care
- A cafeteria located between office and warehouse facilities expressly so employees would mix regardless of function